Secretary of War Pete Hegseth greets future awardees of the Mexican Border Defense Medal at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 15, 2025. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 14:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991869
|VIRIN:
|251215-D-RQ234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111463286
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SW Hosts Future Mexican Border Defense Medal Recipients at the Pentagon, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
