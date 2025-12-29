One of the last surviving bomber crew members of the B-17 Flying Fortress sits down to recount some of the terrifying moments that defined his crew's remarkable 35 mission run to return home... unscathed. With a survivability rate of less than 25 percent, Larry Stevens and his crew did what many assumed was impossible, not just helping thwart the German war machine, but sending all 10 of his crew home alive and uninjured.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 14:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991864
|VIRIN:
|250914-A-VF852-1237
|PIN:
|1234567
|Filename:
|DOD_111463275
|Length:
|00:07:19
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, It Only Takes One - Memoirs Of The Last Tail Gunner, by SFC Kris Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
