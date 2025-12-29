(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It Only Takes One - Memoirs Of The Last Tail Gunner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kris Wright 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    One of the last surviving bomber crew members of the B-17 Flying Fortress sits down to recount some of the terrifying moments that defined his crew's remarkable 35 mission run to return home... unscathed. With a survivability rate of less than 25 percent, Larry Stevens and his crew did what many assumed was impossible, not just helping thwart the German war machine, but sending all 10 of his crew home alive and uninjured.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991864
    VIRIN: 250914-A-VF852-1237
    PIN: 1234567
    Filename: DOD_111463275
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It Only Takes One - Memoirs Of The Last Tail Gunner, by SFC Kris Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Air Force
    B-17
    Memphis Bell
    Veterans
    Army
    WWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video