Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer lay wreaths as part of Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 13, 2025. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 14:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991863
|VIRIN:
|251213-D-RQ234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111463269
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SW Participates in Wreaths Across America Day at ANC, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.