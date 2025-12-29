FTIG first responders recognized for saving woman's life

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighters and EMTs Benjamin Condran and Jesse Berdanier, and Assistant Chief Travis Duncan, with the Fort Indiantown Gap Fire and Emergency Services and a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper, Brody Myers, were given the Emergency Health Services Federation Clinical Save Award at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Dec. 30, 2025. The EHSF Clinical Save Award is awarded to South Centeral Pennsylvania first responders who display an exceptional service and dedication to their profession. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)