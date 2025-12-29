(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FTIG first responders recognized for saving woman's life

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Firefighters and EMTs Benjamin Condran and Jesse Berdanier, and Assistant Chief Travis Duncan, with the Fort Indiantown Gap Fire and Emergency Services and a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper, Brody Myers, were given the Emergency Health Services Federation Clinical Save Award at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Dec. 30, 2025. The EHSF Clinical Save Award is awarded to South Centeral Pennsylvania first responders who display an exceptional service and dedication to their profession. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991861
    VIRIN: 251230-Z-SW312-1003
    PIN: 991853
    Filename: DOD_111463208
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTIG first responders recognized for saving woman's life, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    FTIG
    FTIG Fire Department
    Fort Indiantown Gap Fire Department
    FTIG Fire Fighters
    Fort Indiantown Gap Fire & Emergency Services

