Soldiers for United States Army Japan participated in a community engagement event in Chiba alongside the Japan Self-Defense Forces and local Japanese citizens.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991819
|VIRIN:
|251220-F-HI767-6846
|Filename:
|DOD_111462255
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Japan-U.S. Friendship Airsoft 2025, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.