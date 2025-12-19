(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japan-U.S. Friendship Airsoft 2025

    JAPAN

    12.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Media Center - Japan

    Soldiers from United States Army Japan participated in a community engagement event in Chiba alongside Japan Self-Defense Forces and local Japanese citizens.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 21:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991818
    VIRIN: 251220-F-HI767-8837
    Filename: DOD_111462246
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    US-Japan Alliance
    USARJ

