The Forward Line of Own Troops (FLOT) Dining Facility (DFAC) hosted its grand re-opening on Camp Hovey, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025. FLOT DFAC is equipped to serve quality meals that meet the highest health, safety and quality-of-life standards for Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Zach Heimbuch)
|12.21.2025
|12.29.2025 21:27
|B-Roll
|991813
|251222-F-QS607-1001
|DOD_111462118
|00:14:49
|KR
|2
|2
This work, B-Roll Package: Camp Hovey DFAC grand re-opening, by SSgt Matthew Angulo and SrA Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
