    Interview Package: KATUSA Sgt. Timothy Wonseok Lee

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jun Seo Lee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Sgt. Timothy Wonseok Lee shares his experience working with U.S. counterparts and his role as an infantry KATUSA at Camp Hovey, on December 18th, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jun Seo Lee)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 18:28
    Camp Hovey
    KATUSA
    Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army
    interview
    South Korea

