(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 417th Flight Test Squadron conducts tests the OA-1K Skyraider II (B-ROLL Package)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Description: The 417th Flight Test Squadron recently tested the OA-1K Skyraider Il, a new addition to the Air Force Special Operations Command fleet. This cost-effective, crewed aircraft is highly adaptable across the full spectrum of conflict, capable of executing close air support, precision strikes, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Designed to support both special operations forces and the Joint Force, the Skyraider I| enables operators to tailor mission effects and pose strategic dilemmas for adversaries. Its versatility is matched by its efficiency, requiring a smaller maintenance footprint and offering lower per-hour flying costs compared to conventional or other special operations

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991792
    VIRIN: 250625-F-NV708-2185
    Filename: DOD_111461879
    Length: 00:13:48
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 417th Flight Test Squadron conducts tests the OA-1K Skyraider II (B-ROLL Package), by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight test engineer
    Eglin AF Base
    flight test capabilities
    OA-1K Skyraider II
    Skyraider II
    417th FLTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video