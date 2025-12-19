The 417th Flight Test Squadron conducts tests the OA-1K Skyraider II (B-ROLL Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Description: The 417th Flight Test Squadron recently tested the OA-1K Skyraider Il, a new addition to the Air Force Special Operations Command fleet. This cost-effective, crewed aircraft is highly adaptable across the full spectrum of conflict, capable of executing close air support, precision strikes, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Designed to support both special operations forces and the Joint Force, the Skyraider I| enables operators to tailor mission effects and pose strategic dilemmas for adversaries. Its versatility is matched by its efficiency, requiring a smaller maintenance footprint and offering lower per-hour flying costs compared to conventional or other special operations