    Air National Guard Year in Review 2025

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Airmen across the Air National Guard supported thousands of missions both home and abroad in 2025. Conducting missions globally, Guard Airmen defended the homeland, provided strategic deterrence, and projected global air power. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 08:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991791
    VIRIN: 251230-Z-RJ808-1001
    Filename: DOD_111461875
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Year in Review 2025, by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

