U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) compete in the 2025 USASOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 11, 2025. The annual week-long event tests squads on technical and tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and their ability to operate as a cohesive team under simulated combat conditions. The winners represent USASOC at the Army-level Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter; music licensed through Musicbed)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 15:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991790
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-YD081-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111461807
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USASOC Best Squad Competition, by SSG Landon Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.