(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USASOC Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter  

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) compete in the 2025 USASOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 11, 2025. The annual week-long event tests squads on technical and tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and their ability to operate as a cohesive team under simulated combat conditions. The winners represent USASOC at the Army-level Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter; music licensed through Musicbed)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 15:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991790
    VIRIN: 250811-A-YD081-1001
    Filename: DOD_111461807
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASOC Best Squad Competition, by SSG Landon Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    75th Ranger Regiment
    USASOC
    Special Operations Aviation Regiment
    1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)
    Best Squad Competion
    Best Squad Competition 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video