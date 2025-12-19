video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991790" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) compete in the 2025 USASOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 11, 2025. The annual week-long event tests squads on technical and tactical proficiency, physical endurance, and their ability to operate as a cohesive team under simulated combat conditions. The winners represent USASOC at the Army-level Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter; music licensed through Musicbed)