President Donald J. Trump observes a capabilities demonstration by U.S. Army Special Operations Command and the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 11, 2025. The footage shows Special Operations Forces conducting tactical maneuvers and aerial insertions alongside conventional airborne units. The demonstration included the integration of multi-domain combat power during the President’s visit. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Landon Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991789
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-YD081-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111461790
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, President Donald J. Trump visits Fort Bragg for a capabilities demonstration, by SSG Landon Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.