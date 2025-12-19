President Donald J. Trump visits Fort Bragg for a capabilities demonstration

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter  

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    President Donald J. Trump observes a capabilities demonstration by U.S. Army Special Operations Command and the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 11, 2025. The footage shows Special Operations Forces conducting tactical maneuvers and aerial insertions alongside conventional airborne units. The demonstration included the integration of multi-domain combat power during the President’s visit. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Landon Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991789
    VIRIN: 250611-A-YD081-1001
    Filename: DOD_111461790
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USASOC
    XVII Airborne Corps
    POTUS
    Special Operations Forces

