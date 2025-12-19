The 96th Mission Support Group conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training (TCCC)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Description: The Eglin AFB Mission Support Group, trained more than 100 Airmen in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during their Mission Readiness Training Day here. This training was planned and executed to prepare the Airmen for an upcoming deployment. TCCC is a Department of Defense program focused on training military personnel to deliver life-saving medical care in combat situations.Its primary goal is to increase the survival rate of wounded service members by teaching essential, immediate care techniques that can be applied before reaching a medical facility.