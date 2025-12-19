(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 96th Mission Support Group conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training (TCCC)

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Description: The Eglin AFB Mission Support Group, trained more than 100 Airmen in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during their Mission Readiness Training Day here. This training was planned and executed to prepare the Airmen for an upcoming deployment. TCCC is a Department of Defense program focused on training military personnel to deliver life-saving medical care in combat situations.Its primary goal is to increase the survival rate of wounded service members by teaching essential, immediate care techniques that can be applied before reaching a medical facility.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 14:53
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    eglin
    Warrior Exercise
    Eglin AF Base
    Warrior Ethos Challenge
    TCCC Course
    TCCC Drill

