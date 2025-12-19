(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 CenterPoint Energy Show

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Video by Meghan Howard 

    88th Air Base Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform precision aerial maneuvers at the 2025 CenterPoint Energy Show in Dayton, Ohio. The show showcases the skill and excellence of the Thunderbirds, demonstrating the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force. The event provides a memorable experience for attendees, highlighting the power and precision of the nation's premier aerial demonstration team. (U.S. video by Meghan Howard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991785
    VIRIN: 250621-F-HO052-8195
    Filename: DOD_111461763
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    TAGS

    Air Force Thunderbirds
    Dayton Air Show

