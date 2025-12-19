video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991785" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform precision aerial maneuvers at the 2025 CenterPoint Energy Show in Dayton, Ohio. The show showcases the skill and excellence of the Thunderbirds, demonstrating the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force. The event provides a memorable experience for attendees, highlighting the power and precision of the nation's premier aerial demonstration team. (U.S. video by Meghan Howard)