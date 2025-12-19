The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform precision aerial maneuvers at the 2025 CenterPoint Energy Show in Dayton, Ohio. The show showcases the skill and excellence of the Thunderbirds, demonstrating the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force. The event provides a memorable experience for attendees, highlighting the power and precision of the nation's premier aerial demonstration team. (U.S. video by Meghan Howard)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 14:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991785
|VIRIN:
|250621-F-HO052-8195
|Filename:
|DOD_111461763
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2025 CenterPoint Energy Show, by Meghan Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
