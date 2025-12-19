The 96th Mission Support Group conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training (TCCC)

Run Time: 13m:005;
SB 1: Staff Sgt. Logan Gould, 96th Security Forces Squadron: 00m:295 - 01m:165
SB 2: Senior Airman Pamela Roberts, 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron: 07m:42s - 08m:52s
SB 3: Captain Danielle Bartley, 96th Mission Support Group: 10m:04s - 10m:565
Unit: 96th Test Wing, 96th Mission Support Group
Description: The Eglin AFB Mission Support Group, trained more than 100 Airmen in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during their Mission Readiness Training Day here. This training was planned and executed to prepare the Airmen for an upcoming deployment. TCCC is a Department of Defense program focused on training military personnel to deliver life-saving medical care in combat situations.Its primary goal is to increase the survival rate of wounded service members by teaching essential, immediate care techniques that can be applied before reaching a medical
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991782
|VIRIN:
|250616-F-NV708-5675
|Filename:
|DOD_111461746
|Length:
|00:11:46
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
