Eglin AFB Fire and Emergency Services tested new innovative thermal technology

Members of the Eglin AFB Fire and Emergency Services, were selected out of 200 applicants to test a new thermal imaging helmet attachment. The Qwake C-THRU platform is the first all-in-one system designed to aid in rapid victim recovery during a fire. Eglin AFB was the only active duty base chosen to participate in the benchmark testing of this next-generation technology.
