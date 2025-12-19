Eglin AFB Fire and Emergency Services tested new innovative thermal technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991772" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Eglin AFB Fire and Emergency Services, were selected out of 200 applicants to test a new thermal imaging helmet attachment. The Qwake C-THRU platform is the first all-in-one system designed to aid in rapid victim recovery during a fire. Eglin AFB was the only active duty base chosen to participate in the benchmark testing of this next-generation technology.