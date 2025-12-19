(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eglin AFB Fire and Emergency Services tested new innovative thermal technology

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Members of the Eglin AFB Fire and Emergency Services, were selected out of 200 applicants to test a new thermal imaging helmet attachment. The Qwake C-THRU platform is the first all-in-one system designed to aid in rapid victim recovery during a fire. Eglin AFB was the only active duty base chosen to participate in the benchmark testing of this next-generation technology.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991772
    VIRIN: 250509-F-NV708-2704
    Filename: DOD_111461577
    Length: 00:18:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin AFB Fire and Emergency Services tested new innovative thermal technology, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Services
    Eglin AFB
    Eglin AF Base
    Fire
    Fire & Emergency Services
    Fire & Rescue Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video