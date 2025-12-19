(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The T-7A "Red Hawk" goes through brutal inclement weather testing

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Members of the McKinley Climatic Laboratory, on Eglin AFB conducted inclement weather testing on the new T-7A "Red Hawk." The T7-A is an all-new Pilot Training System with 5th generation fighter capabilities. The laboratory technicians conducted extreme cold weather testing, extreme heat testing, and cloud testing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991763
    VIRIN: 250616-F-NV708-9996
    Filename: DOD_111461401
    Length: 00:14:58
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The T-7A "Red Hawk" goes through brutal inclement weather testing, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Eglin AFB
    McKinley Climatic Laboratory
    McKinley Climatic Lab
    Eglin AF Base
    T7-A
    Red Hawk

