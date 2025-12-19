The T-7A "Red Hawk" goes through brutal inclement weather testing

Members of the McKinley Climatic Laboratory, on Eglin AFB conducted inclement weather testing on the new T-7A "Red Hawk." The T7-A is an all-new Pilot Training System with 5th generation fighter capabilities. The laboratory technicians conducted extreme cold weather testing, extreme heat testing, and cloud testing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.
|06.16.2025
|12.29.2025 11:42
|B-Roll
|991763
|250616-F-NV708-9996
|DOD_111461401
|00:14:58
|FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
