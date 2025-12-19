(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dan Reburn: A project manager's journey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Dan Reburn, USACE St. Paul District project manager, describes his previous experiences with USACE and what his job means to him.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 11:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 991762
    VIRIN: 251203-A-AB038-2035
    Filename: DOD_111461301
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dan Reburn: A project manager's journey, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    project manager, interview, St. Paul District, Mississippi Valley Division, USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video