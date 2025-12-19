Advanced Ready Training: 19th CABS builds expeditionary competencies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron participated in Advanced Ready Training at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 15-19, 2025. The weeklong training was led by a team of instructors who were part of a mobile training team out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The training enabled the 19th CABS to better align with the Air Force's evolving Unit of Action concept and prepared its members to deploy and operate together in contested environments and prioritize deploying as a cohesive, mission-ready team.