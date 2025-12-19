U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron participated in Advanced Ready Training at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 15-19, 2025. The weeklong training was led by a team of instructors who were part of a mobile training team out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The training enabled the 19th CABS to better align with the Air Force's evolving Unit of Action concept and prepared its members to deploy and operate together in contested environments and prioritize deploying as a cohesive, mission-ready team.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 11:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991761
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-BE660-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111461296
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Advanced Ready Training: 19th CABS builds expeditionary competencies, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
