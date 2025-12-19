(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Advanced Ready Training: 19th CABS builds expeditionary competencies

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron participated in Advanced Ready Training at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 15-19, 2025. The weeklong training was led by a team of instructors who were part of a mobile training team out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The training enabled the 19th CABS to better align with the Air Force's evolving Unit of Action concept and prepared its members to deploy and operate together in contested environments and prioritize deploying as a cohesive, mission-ready team.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 11:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991761
    VIRIN: 251218-F-BE660-1001
    Filename: DOD_111461296
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Ready Training: 19th CABS builds expeditionary competencies, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    19 AW
    Expeditionary Operations School
    Herk Nation
    Advanced Ready Training
    19 CABS

