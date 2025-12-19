(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA 214 Flight Operations

    AUSTRALIA

    06.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Royal Australian Air Force aviators with RAAF No. 75 Squadron, perform flight operations during Exercise Diamond Storm 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, NT, Australia, June 20, 2024. Exercise Diamond Storm is a Royal Australian Air Force-led exercise conducted in northern Australia focused on graduating RAAF Air Warfare Instructors and increasing interoperability with international partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991760
    VIRIN: 240620-M-YS392-1004
    Filename: DOD_111461292
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: AU

    RAAF
    3rd MAW
    MAG 13
    Diamond Storm 24
    VMFA (214)

