U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Royal Australian Air Force aviators with RAAF No. 75 Squadron, perform flight operations during Exercise Diamond Storm 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, NT, Australia, June 20, 2024. Exercise Diamond Storm is a Royal Australian Air Force-led exercise conducted in northern Australia focused on graduating RAAF Air Warfare Instructors and increasing interoperability with international partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 11:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991760
|VIRIN:
|240620-M-YS392-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111461292
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VMFA 214 Flight Operations, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS
