    Go Navy, Beat Army!

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    The Department of War wishes the U.S. Naval Academy good luck for the Army Navy Game in Washington, D.C., Dec. 9, 2025. (DoW video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 11:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991759
    VIRIN: 251205-F-VS137-7007
    Filename: DOD_111461291
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Go Navy, Beat Army!, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNA
    Navy vs. Army
    Navy football
    United States Naval Academy (USNA)
    Football
    Pentagon

