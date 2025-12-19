TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Members of the 507th Maintenance Squadron, assigned to the 507th Air Refueling Wing, perform a confined space rescue exercise from a fuel tank of a KC-135 Stratotanker on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 9, 2025. This exercise is a yearly requirement for the Wing's Fuels Management Flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 11:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|991758
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-TL994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111461288
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintenance Monday: Fuel Systems, by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.