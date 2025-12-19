(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maintenance Monday: Fuel Systems

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Katriel Coffee 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Members of the 507th Maintenance Squadron, assigned to the 507th Air Refueling Wing, perform a confined space rescue exercise from a fuel tank of a KC-135 Stratotanker on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 9, 2025. This exercise is a yearly requirement for the Wing's Fuels Management Flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 11:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 991758
    VIRIN: 251209-F-TL994-1001
    Filename: DOD_111461288
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Monday: Fuel Systems, by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft maintenance
    maintainer
    Okies
    Tinker
    maintenance
    repair

