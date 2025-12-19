Hunters of Men: The Advanced Capabilities of Today's Infantry Marine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry – East execute the new Infantry Common Core Course, the Infantry Rifleman Course and Infantry Weapons Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 23, 2025. This video production is intended to inform USMC infantry battalions of the capabilities of Marines graduating from ITB as well as inspiring seasoned infantry Marines to request orders to SOI-E to serve as combat instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brant Cushman)



(This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Monumental III 90 BPM PERC- Loop A by Jamendo / stock.adobe.com, Movie Trailer by Jamendo / stock.adobe.com, OXICATION by FineTune Music / stock.adobe.com, and TENSE SINISTER TRAILER by FineTune Music / stock.adobe.com)