    Hunters of Men: The Advanced Capabilities of Today's Infantry Marine

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brant Cushman 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines with Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry – East execute the new Infantry Common Core Course, the Infantry Rifleman Course and Infantry Weapons Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 23, 2025. This video production is intended to inform USMC infantry battalions of the capabilities of Marines graduating from ITB as well as inspiring seasoned infantry Marines to request orders to SOI-E to serve as combat instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brant Cushman)

    (This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Monumental III 90 BPM PERC- Loop A by Jamendo / stock.adobe.com, Movie Trailer by Jamendo / stock.adobe.com, OXICATION by FineTune Music / stock.adobe.com, and TENSE SINISTER TRAILER by FineTune Music / stock.adobe.com)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 11:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991755
    VIRIN: 251223-M-LS257-1001
    Filename: DOD_111461257
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    WAREX
    soi-e
    squad attacks
    ITB
    USMCNews
    USMC

