    Laser-focused: innovation lets Eglin firefighters see through smoke

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    The 96th Test Wing’s firefighters tested the C-THRU Navigator, by Qwake Technologies on Eglin AFB. The Eglin firefighters were one of only two Defense Department locations chosen for this Homeland Security Department field assessment.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 10:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991751
    VIRIN: 250506-F-NV708-6145
    Filename: DOD_111461201
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Laser-focused: innovation lets Eglin firefighters see through smoke, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Innovation and Exploration
    Innovation Accelerator
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Fire & Emergency Services
    Fire & Emergency Services Gulf Coast

