The 96th Test Wing’s firefighters tested the C-THRU Navigator, by Qwake Technologies on Eglin AFB. The Eglin firefighters were one of only two Defense Department locations chosen for this Homeland Security Department field assessment.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 10:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991751
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-NV708-6145
|Filename:
|DOD_111461201
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Laser-focused: innovation lets Eglin firefighters see through smoke, by Matthew Veasley
