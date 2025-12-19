Sailors of the USS Constitution talk about the significance of working on the Oldest Warship Afloat.
Presented at the Navy-Marine Corps 250th Birthday "Victory at Sea" Concert on October 12, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 07:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|991741
|VIRIN:
|251012-N-IQ389-4427
|Filename:
|DOD_111461062
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Serving Aboard World's Oldest Commissioned Warship Afloat, by CPO Eric Brown, PO1 Matt Gagliardo and PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.