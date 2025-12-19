(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Serving Aboard World's Oldest Commissioned Warship Afloat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown, Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo and Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto

    U.S. Navy Band

    Sailors of the USS Constitution talk about the significance of working on the Oldest Warship Afloat.

    Presented at the Navy-Marine Corps 250th Birthday "Victory at Sea" Concert on October 12, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 07:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 991741
    VIRIN: 251012-N-IQ389-4427
    Filename: DOD_111461062
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving Aboard World's Oldest Commissioned Warship Afloat, by CPO Eric Brown, PO1 Matt Gagliardo and PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video