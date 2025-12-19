Capt. Nicholas Ruffaloroman/510th Regional Support Group
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 09:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991739
|VIRIN:
|251229-A-LS292-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111461035
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|RICHLANDS, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greeting, by SSG Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.