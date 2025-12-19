251223-ICK-VIDEO SPOT-FTINESS

An American Forces Network Incirlik video spot highlighting the need to stay fit to fight through the holidays at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 22, 2025. AFN is proud to deliver a touch of home to the men and women who power this mission. (U.S. Air Force video Senior Airman Jessica Heaney)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 03:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991734
|VIRIN:
|251222-F-BY723-1394
|Filename:
|DOD_111460828
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
