    251223-ICK-VIDEO SPOT-FTINESS

    TURKEY

    12.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Incirlik

    An American Forces Network Incirlik video spot highlighting the need to stay fit to fight through the holidays at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 22, 2025. AFN is proud to deliver a touch of home to the men and women who power this mission. (U.S. Air Force video Senior Airman Jessica Heaney)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 03:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991734
    VIRIN: 251222-F-BY723-1394
    Filename: DOD_111460828
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 251223-ICK-VIDEO SPOT-FTINESS, by SrA Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fit to fight
    Incirlik Air Base
    AFN Incirlik
    New Year New Me
    SrA Jessica Heaney

