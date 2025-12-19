(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to Osan - PACAF's Premier Fighter Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force video highlights the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. This final video in the series highlights everything Osan has to offer, along with upcoming improvements, to welcome incoming members to the team. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 23:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 991733
    VIRIN: 251229-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111460727
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Osan - PACAF's Premier Fighter Wing, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing 51FW Airmen Osan Air Base welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video