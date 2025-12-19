Welcome to Osan - PACAF's Premier Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force video highlights the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. This final video in the series highlights everything Osan has to offer, along with upcoming improvements, to welcome incoming members to the team. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2025 23:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|991733
|VIRIN:
|251229-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111460727
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
