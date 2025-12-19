(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From the Flight Deck to the Moon - Navy Astronaut Victor Glover

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown and Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto

    U.S. Navy Band

    NASA Astronaut and U.S. Navy Captain Victor Glover shares how his background as a naval aviator has prepared him to pilot Artemis II, mankind’s first mission to the moon in over 50 years.

    Presented at the Navy-Marine Corps 250th Birthday "Victory at Sea" Concert on October 12, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 22:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 991727
    VIRIN: 251012-N-PN185-6001
    Filename: DOD_111460699
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    NASA
    NASA, moon, Naval Aviator, Astronaut, Victor Glover

