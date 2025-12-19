(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Just Pick Up

    JAPAN

    12.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    PSA raising awareness for increased rates of self harm during the holidays and promoting the Just Pick Up initiative.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 19:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 991722
    VIRIN: 251218-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111460420
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Just Pick Up, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

