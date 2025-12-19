PSA raising awareness for increased rates of self harm during the holidays and promoting the Just Pick Up initiative.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2025 19:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|991722
|VIRIN:
|251218-N-HE057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111460420
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Pick Up, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
