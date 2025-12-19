(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 16th Sustainment Brigade Steps Up to Deliver Support During Holiday Charity Ruck March

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers and family members from the 16th Sustainment Brigade load their rucksacks with donated items, including nonperishable goods, during a unit ruck march to the Community Cupboard — a food pantry located at the Rock Chapel on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany. The pantry served as a vital resource for Soldiers and families experiencing financial uncertainty during the recent lapse in appropriations.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 18:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991721
    VIRIN: 251217-A-FA699-1229
    Filename: DOD_111460401
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

