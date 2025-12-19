U.S. Army Soldiers and family members from the 16th Sustainment Brigade load their rucksacks with donated items, including nonperishable goods, during a unit ruck march to the Community Cupboard — a food pantry located at the Rock Chapel on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany. The pantry served as a vital resource for Soldiers and families experiencing financial uncertainty during the recent lapse in appropriations.
(U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2025 18:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991721
|VIRIN:
|251217-A-FA699-1229
|Filename:
|DOD_111460401
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 16th Sustainment Brigade Steps Up to Deliver Support During Holiday Charity Ruck March, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
