The 16th Sustainment Brigade Steps Up to Deliver Support During Holiday Charity Ruck March

U.S. Army Soldiers and family members from the 16th Sustainment Brigade load their rucksacks with donated items, including nonperishable goods, during a unit ruck march to the Community Cupboard — a food pantry located at the Rock Chapel on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany. The pantry served as a vital resource for Soldiers and families experiencing financial uncertainty during the recent lapse in appropriations.



(U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)