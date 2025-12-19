A Critical Resource | Wild Rice

The Lac Vieux Desert Tribe and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District asked the U.S. Army Engineer Research & Development, Wetlands Team to collaborate with them in the collection of data and find a way to sustain their Wild Rice Crops “Manoomin.” A cultural and economic resource. (U.S. Army video by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2025 17:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991719
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-AZ289-2156
|Filename:
|DOD_111460398
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|EAGLE RIVER, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
