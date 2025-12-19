(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Critical Resource | Wild Rice

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EAGLE RIVER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The Lac Vieux Desert Tribe and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District asked the U.S. Army Engineer Research & Development, Wetlands Team to collaborate with them in the collection of data and find a way to sustain their Wild Rice Crops “Manoomin.” A cultural and economic resource. (U.S. Army video by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 17:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991719
    VIRIN: 250807-A-AZ289-2156
    Filename: DOD_111460398
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: EAGLE RIVER, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Critical Resource | Wild Rice, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ERDC
    Detroit District
    Wild Rice
    Tribal partners
    ERDCWetlandsTeam
    Detroit District; Great Lakes; Lake Michigan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video