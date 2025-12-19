(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seabees participate in preservation project on Diego Garcia

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Seabees participated in a preservation project at the site of a historic coconut plantation at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, Sept. 6, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cameron Medlock)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 11:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees participate in preservation project on Diego Garcia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

