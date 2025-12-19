NSF Diego Garcia tests boat transfers for medical casualties

Sailors tested the suitability of boats for transferring personnel for medical casualties at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, Sept. 3, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian Sipe)
