Naval security forces participate in an antiterrorism training team drill at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, Aug. 26, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaden Brennan)
|08.25.2025
|12.28.2025 11:10
|Video Productions
|991713
|250826-N-IY889-1001
|DOD_111460124
|00:01:00
|IO
|2
|2
This work, Naval security forces participate in antiterrorism drill on Diego Garcia, by SN Kaden Brennan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
