Personnel on Diego Garcia attend Indian Independence Day celebration

Personnel assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia attend an Indian Independence Day celebration on Diego Garcia, Aug. 15, 2025. Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Harrison)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2025 11:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991712
|VIRIN:
|250815-N-DI232-3048
|Filename:
|DOD_111460123
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
