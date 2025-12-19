(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWR presents $250,000 to Ship's Store on Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.10.2025

    Video by Seaman Jordan Harrison 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Morale, Welfare and Recreation presents a check for $250,000 to the Ship's Store at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, July 23, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Harrison)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 11:10
