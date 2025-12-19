Members of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia Security Department participate in an active shooter drill on Diego Garcia, July 29, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Velasquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2025 11:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991710
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-TW634-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111460107
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
