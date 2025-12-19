(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSF Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Harkins 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Members of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia Security Department participate in an active shooter drill on Diego Garcia, July 29, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Velasquez)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991710
    VIRIN: 250729-N-TW634-1001
    Filename: DOD_111460107
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia, by PO1 Derek Harkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

