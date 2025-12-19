Navy Gunner's Mate discusses M240B machine gun qualification at NSF Diego Garcia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gunner's Mate 2nd Class David Funk, assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia Security Department, requalifies on an M240B machine gun on Diego Garcia, July 23, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Velasquez)