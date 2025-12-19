Assan Ma'ina Landing Commemoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ASAN, Guam (July 16, 2025) — Military leaders, service members, and community members gather at Asan Ma’ina for a remembrance ceremony honoring those who fought for Guam’s liberation and the CHamoru people who endured the Japanese occupation during World War II. The ceremony reflects on the events of July 1944, when U.S. forces came ashore in the Asan area under fire, marking a critical turning point that led to Guam’s liberation after nearly three years of occupation. The observance serves as a tribute to the strength, sacrifice, and resilience of all who contributed to Guam’s return to freedom, and as a reminder that liberty was secured through courage, commitment, and an unwavering sense of duty.

(U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)