    Assan Ma'ina Landing Commemoration

    ASAN, GUAM

    07.15.2025

    Video by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (July 16, 2025) — Military leaders, service members, and community members gather at Asan Ma’ina for a remembrance ceremony honoring those who fought for Guam’s liberation and the CHamoru people who endured the Japanese occupation during World War II. The ceremony reflects on the events of July 1944, when U.S. forces came ashore in the Asan area under fire, marking a critical turning point that led to Guam’s liberation after nearly three years of occupation. The observance serves as a tribute to the strength, sacrifice, and resilience of all who contributed to Guam’s return to freedom, and as a reminder that liberty was secured through courage, commitment, and an unwavering sense of duty.
    (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025
    Location: ASAN, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assan Ma'ina Landing Commemoration, by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Liberation
    JRM
    guam
    Assan-Maina
    Guam history

