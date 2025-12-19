NSF Diego Garcia tests firefighting procedures during fuel spill drill

First responders and service members perform firefighting procedures during a fuel spill drill at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, Sept. 10, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaden Brennan)
|09.09.2025
|12.28.2025 11:11
|Video Productions
|991706
|250910-N-IY889-1001
|DOD_111460098
|00:00:29
|IO
|2
|2
