U.S. Army Soldiers and family members from the 16th Sustainment Brigade load their rucksacks with donated items, including nonperishable goods, during a unit ruck march to the Community Cupboard — a food pantry located at the Rock Chapel on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany. The pantry served as a vital resource for Soldiers and families experiencing financial uncertainty during the recent lapse in appropriations.
(U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2025 21:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991702
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-FA699-8241
|Filename:
|DOD_111459973
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Knights Brigade Steps Up to Deliver Support During Holiday Charity Ruck March, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS
