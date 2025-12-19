(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain (Captain) Michael Palmer Interview -

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    CH (Capt.) Michael Palmer, chaplain for the 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, shares his reflections following a brigade‑wide ruck march on Dec. 17, 2025. During the event, Soldiers and family members carried and delivered donations to the Community Cupboard, a local food pantry located at the Rock Chapel on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany.
    In the interview, Palmer discusses the influences that inspired him to serve in the U.S. military, including the legacy of his grandfather, a West Point Class of ’54 graduate who served for 30 years. He emphasizes the importance of strong military community partnerships and highlights the vital role the USAG Rheinland‑Pfalz Community Cupboard plays in supporting Soldiers and families. Palmer also offers words of encouragement on maintaining mental and spiritual fitness and expresses gratitude for the continued support provided by the USO.
    (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.27.2025 21:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 991700
    VIRIN: 251217-A-FA699-1810
    Filename: DOD_111459971
    Length: 00:10:11
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain (Captain) Michael Palmer Interview -, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Legacy
    holidays
    Department of War
    Army
    USO
    16th Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video