Chaplain (Captain) Michael Palmer Interview

CH (Capt.) Michael Palmer, chaplain for the 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, shares his reflections following a brigade‑wide ruck march on Dec. 17, 2025. During the event, Soldiers and family members carried and delivered donations to the Community Cupboard, a local food pantry located at the Rock Chapel on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany.

In the interview, Palmer discusses the influences that inspired him to serve in the U.S. military, including the legacy of his grandfather, a West Point Class of ’54 graduate who served for 30 years. He emphasizes the importance of strong military community partnerships and highlights the vital role the USAG Rheinland‑Pfalz Community Cupboard plays in supporting Soldiers and families. Palmer also offers words of encouragement on maintaining mental and spiritual fitness and expresses gratitude for the continued support provided by the USO.

(U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)