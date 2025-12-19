U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), offload from landing craft, air cushions during amphibious operations in Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2025 10:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991690
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-DB868-1001
|PIN:
|251206
|Filename:
|DOD_111459153
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PONCE, PR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | LCAC Operations in Puerto Rico, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
