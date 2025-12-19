(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    22nd MEU(SOC) | LCAC Operations in Puerto Rico

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    12.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), offload from landing craft, air cushions during amphibious operations in Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Dec. 6, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.27.2025 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991690
    VIRIN: 251206-M-DB868-1001
    PIN: 251206
    Filename: DOD_111459153
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PONCE, PR

    LCAC
    22d MEU
    SOUTHCOM
    USMC
    CaribOps
    IWO ARG - 22 MEU (SOC)

