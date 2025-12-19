22nd MEU(SOC) | Harriers Aboard USS Iwo Jima During Deployment

A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conducts flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 26, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
