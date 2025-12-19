22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB and H&S Machine Gun Range in Camp Santiago During Deployment

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct a machine gun range in Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 17, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991685
|VIRIN:
|251217-M-DB868-1001
|PIN:
|251217
|Filename:
|DOD_111459101
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
