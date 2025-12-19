(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Shotgun Range in Camp Santiago

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    12.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct a shotgun range in Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991684
    VIRIN: 251215-M-BB868-1001
    PIN: 251215
    Filename: DOD_111459100
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Shotgun Range in Camp Santiago, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22d MEU
    SOUTHCOM
    clb
    Usmc
    CaribOps
    IWO ARG - 22 MEU (SOC)

