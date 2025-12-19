(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll of 2-82 Field Artillery Regiment conducting Table 11-12 Qualifications 2025

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    12.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct on-site maintenance to correct a slipped track before firing a U.S. Army M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer during their Table 11 qualifications in Adazi, Latvia, on Dec. 18, 2025. The 2-82nd Field Artillery Regiment conducted live-fire Table 11 and Table 12 qualifications designed to train and certify both the command and fire direction center alongside gun crews. These qualifications ensure crews can communicate effectively, calculate firing data accurately, and deliver precise fires as a cohesive team supporting NATO partners by strengthening interoperability and enhancing warfighting capabilities. ( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia )

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991679
    VIRIN: 251218-Z-CL916-1001
    PIN: 251218-A
    Filename: DOD_111459073
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of 2-82 Field Artillery Regiment conducting Table 11-12 Qualifications 2025, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUROPE
    USAREUR-AF
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    NATO
    100th MPAD
    EFDL

