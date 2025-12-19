(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2-82 Field Artillery Regiment Table 11-12 Qualification Highlight Reel 2025

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    12.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, fire a U.S. Army M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer during their Table 11 qualifications in Adazi, Latvia, on Dec. 18, 2025. The 2-82nd Field Artillery Regiment conducted live-fire Table 11 and Table 12 qualifications designed to train and certify both the command and fire direction center alongside gun crews. These qualifications ensure crews can communicate effectively, calculate firing data accurately, and deliver precise fires as a cohesive team—supporting NATO partners by strengthening interoperability, enhancing war-fighting capabilities. ( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia )

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:57
